Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor gave highest-grossing film, 29 of his films never released, had 33 consecutive flops, still called superstar

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

Driving change: India's luxury electric car revolution

Meet man who worked at his father’s tobacco shop, then went to IIT, cracked UPSC twice to become IRS then IAS, AIR was..

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Authority permits registration of 13,639 apartments

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

Driving change: India's luxury electric car revolution

Meet man who worked at his father’s tobacco shop, then went to IIT, cracked UPSC twice to become IRS then IAS, AIR was..

Why should you eat banana everyday? Know 8 reasons

8 dry fruits which helps in controlling high blood sugar 

10 best foods to improve memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

This super flop film had 2 superstars, earned only Rs 1 crore, ended star's career, producer predicted failure when...

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Driving change: India's luxury electric car revolution

In a recent initiative, the Government of India has greenlit a strategic policy aimed at positioning India as a prime manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Latest News

Garima Avtar

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

article-main
Garima Avtar writes about India's luxury electric car revolution
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Electric luxury cars represent the epitome of automotive excellence, blending the opulence of luxury vehicles with the eco-consciousness of electric power. This segment has seen significant growth and innovation in recent years both globally and in India. Automakers’ investments, government policies, awareness and acceptance, and technological advancements are some of the factors that have imparted momentum to the growth of electric cars in India.

The recent events collectively represent a historic shift in India's automotive landscape, signalling a transition towards sustainable mobility and the mainstream acceptance of electric vehicles, including luxury models.
 
In a recent initiative, the Government of India has greenlit a strategic policy aimed at positioning India as a prime manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Under this policy, import duty concessions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of USD 500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like US-based Tesla. This move indicates the government's ambition to make India a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 annual conference in Ingolstadt on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Andre Konsbruck, Vice President of Sales Overseas at Audi AG stated that more than 50 percent of luxury cars sold in India by 2028 will be electric vehicles and hence the German carmaker is very actively looking at localising electric vehicles in the country. The statement from Audi's global boss underscores the increasing significance of electric mobility in the Indian automotive market.

Electric passenger vehicle sales grew 114.71 per cent to 82,105 units last year against 38,240 in 2022, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA). The global luxury electric vehicles market size was valued at USD 158.8 billion in the same year and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030. This trend reflects both evolving consumer preferences and regulatory measures promoting cleaner energy alternatives. As major automakers adapt their strategies to accommodate this transition, it signals a transformative phase for the Indian automotive industry, with electric vehicles poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future landscape.

Some of the other trailblazers in this luxury EV sector bring their unique blend of style, performance, and innovation to the table. On one hand, we have the Rolls Royce’s Spectre, touted the world's first super luxury EV car, it is probably the quietest, smoothest, softest with the most space Rolls Royce ever built. Adding greater diversity to this spectrum is the Taycan, the first all electric Porsche and a new breed of sports car.
 
Beyond these, the cocktail of style, innovation and latest tech is seen across a range of models offered by German luxury car manufactures. 
While internationally Tesla's all-electric Model X’s high-performance features and cutting-edge technology make it a standout in the luxury SUV market, India waits to see how long before the manufacturer makes its foray into the Indian market.

In a nutshell, with such dynamic activity gathering steam in India, these are interesting times for the country as well as luxury car enthusiasts alike.

The author of this article is Garima Avtar, an extreme rally driver, podcaster, an award winning content creator, an independent journalist and 3 X Tedx Speaker. 

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

President Murmu confers BJP stalwart LK Advani with Bharat Ratna at his residence

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away 48

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: 82.91% students pass, direct link here

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement