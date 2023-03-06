Search icon
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra's buys new Rs 42 lakh MG Gloster SUV

Sherlyn Chopra's most recent acquisition, the Gloster SUV, is the MG's flagship vehicle in India. The MG Gloster has a starting price of Rs 32.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra's buys new Rs 42 lakh MG Gloster SUV
Screen Grab

Sherlyn Chopra, who hosted the MTV Splitsvilla program in the past, takes delivery of MG Motors' flagship SUV, the Gloster. If you're unfamiliar with Sherlyn Chopra, she's an Indian actress and model. In addition to Telugu and Tamil movies, she also works in English movies. Sherlyn Chopra has also appeared in two television reality shows, Bigg Boss season 3 and MTV Splitsvilla.

Coming to Sherlyn Chopra latest purchase, the Gloster SUV is the flagship model that is offered in India the MG. The starting price of the MG Gloster is Rs 32.59 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the reports, the model which Sherlyn Chopra purchased cost her around Rs 42.48 lakh. 

The SUV's interior is well-appointed with high-quality materials and all the cutting-edge conveniences necessary for a pleasurable trip. The SUV has a number of convenient features, including a memory function for the driver's seat, a motorised tailgate, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a built-in air purifier. The 2022 MG Gloster is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as adaptive cruise control, semi-parallel parking, autonomous braking, and lane keeping aid, as well as standard front, side, and curtain airbags.

SUVs may be purchased with either a petrol or diesel engine. It comes equipped with either a single turbo or twin turbos for its 2.0L diesel engine. The former can generate 161 horsepower and 375 Nm of peak torque. Comparatively, the latter generates 215 horsepower and 418 Nm of peak torque. In either case, an 8-speed automatic transmission is included. Optional all-wheel drive complements the twin-turbocharged powerplant.

Also, READ: Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March

Competing with the likes of Toyota's Fortuner and Isuzu's MU-X is the MG Gloster. It competes with vehicles like the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Carnival in terms of pricing.

XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
