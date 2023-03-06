Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 electric SUV has been teased ahead of its upcoming release. The Korean carmaker brought the concept version of their flagship SUV, the EV9, to the Auto Expo 2023. The unveiling, rumoured for March 15, has been teased by the automaker in advance of the production-ready vehicle. The EV9 SUV with an Indian market specification is rumoured to begin manufacturing this year and launch in 2024.

The next SUV will sit above the EV6. There have been rumours of an upcoming launch since the SUV was sighted undergoing final testing in its production version a few days ago. Now that it's ready for mass production, the automaker has released official teaser images of the EV9 SUV. The latest teaser suggests that the production version of the SUV will look quite similar to the concept vehicle.

Like practically every other Hyundai and Kia EV, the new EV9 will ride on the company's modular skateboard platform, E-GMP. The EV9 has a wheelbase of 3,100mm, the longest available for the E-GMP platform.

The Kia EV9, a three-row electric car, is expected to have a range of more than 540 kilometres on a single charge. Many different Kia battery packs might power its various mechanical features. Depending on the model, the EV9 is expected to provide anywhere from 197 to 395 horsepower. Torque estimates range from 338 Nm to 652 Nm.

The EV9, it has been said, will be the first Kia vehicle to offer the 'Automode' autonomous driving technology. Over-the-air (OTA) software upgrades and "features on demand" (FOD) will also be used. In terms of aesthetics, the most recent teaser confirms that the production version of the EV9 will likely look like the concept version, complete with L-shaped DRLs and pixel LED lighting on the front grille.

It has been said that the EV9 would roll on 21-inch alloy wheels, whereas the 19- and 20-inch wheels seen on its lesser trim levels. The Kia EV9's boot and tailgate will be offered with LED light bars and vertical LED taillights. The inside of the production-ready Kia EV9 has not changed since the concept, although it is expected to remain mostly unchanged from the prototype.

There have been no pricing changes announced by Kia. Price details, however, are likely to be released in the days leading up to the March 15 worldwide release date.