Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys new Rs 7 crore Bentley Flying Spur, his car collection costs more than Rs…

Bentley Flying Spur W12 is just a small addition to Yohan’s collection that also includes private helicopters. He likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Yohan Poonawalla with his new Bentley
Yohan Poonawalla is one of the most popular car collectors in India. Popular across the globe for his wide range of cars, the elder cousin of Adar Poonawalla owns a range of exotics cars that easily cost more than Rs 100 crore combined. With Christmas around the corner, the billionaire has added a new red colour luxury car to his collection. Yohan Poonawalla has bought a new Bentley Flying Spur that costs around Rs 7 crore in India. The car enthusiast has purchased the most powerful W12 Speed variant of the luxury car and the photos of him posing with the new Bentley are now doing rounds on social media platforms.

At the core of the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed lies a 6.0-liter W12 turbocharged engine that delivers an exhilarating 635 PS and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque. Complementing the engine is the state-of-the-art ZF 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This transmission is not just a conduit for power but an intelligent system that ensures seamless and responsive gear shifts. Termed as a 'super-limo', the Flying Spur Speed lives up to its name with an astonishing ability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. 

The new Bentley Flying Spur W12 is just a small addition to Yohan’s collection that also includes private helicopters. He likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them. Yohan Poonawalla’s obsession for cars started at a very young age with a 1931 Chevy and as the family rose to new heights, Yohan’s garage also got bigger and better. The billionaire now owns a wide variety of cars and a few of them are quite rare in a country like India. Exotic cars owned by Yohan Poonawalla include Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

