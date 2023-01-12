Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, Tata Sierra EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and other highlights from first day

Auto Expo 2023: Day 1 highlights

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, made a resilient start at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, manifesting a future ready perspective. The theme of this edition of the show is - ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. On the first media day at the Auto Expo 2023, the vehicle exhibitors in total launched and unveiled over 59 products, including both global & India premier. Take a look at the highlights of the first day of Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV unveiled

Maruti Suzuki India debuted the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the 2023 Auto Expo. Suzuki Motor Corporation designed and developed the Concept eVX, which is constructed on an all-electric platform that will serve as the foundation for a range of future EVs. The concept electric SUV eVX 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' boasts a futuristic design with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhang to communicate design agility and durability, as well as unrivalled passenger room and comfort.

2023 MG Hector launched

MG Motors revealed the price of the Next-Gen Hector at the Auto Expo 2023. The upgraded Next-Gen Hector starting price at ₹14.72 lakh. The Next-Gen Hector is loaded with exciting innovations and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that provide hassle-free driving comfort while also improving safety. The Next-Gen Hector provides a unique driving and user experience with its all-new stunning bold appearance, advanced safety features, and exquisite design components.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched, Hyundai’s most expensive car in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. unveiled The All-Electric SUV – IONIQ 5 on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, wherein Shah Rukh Khan came to unveil the Hyundai IONIQ 5. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first model to be offered on dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and will enable a confident, convenient, and cutting-edge driving experience with 21 Hyundai SmartSense features (Level 2 ADAS).

Kia EV9 concept, KA4 luxury RV unveiled

At the 16th edition of the Auto Expo 2023, KIA India introduced its All-Electric SUV Concept, the Kia Concept EV9, emphasizing its ambition of becoming a provider of sustainable mobility solutions. Shaping an inventive future, the brand exhibited the Kia KA4, a luxury RV with exquisite design, world-class safety, innovation, and enhanced driving dynamics capabilities. The company also announced an INR 2,000 crore investment in India for EV-related R&D, production, and infrastructure development.

BYD Seal EV unveiled, Atto 3 special edition launched

BYD, world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its luxury electric Sedan BYD Seal ahead of its launch in India in Q4 2023. The limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 Launches its limited edition available in Forest Green Color. The Indian-specific theme displayed at the show – technological Innovations for a better life.

Lexus RX unveiled

Lexus India also unveiled the all-new 5th generation RX during its first ever participation at India’s largest automobile exhibition, the Auto Expo 2023.

Tork Motors unveiled Kratos X electric bike

TORK Motors unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle – KRATOS X at the Auto Expo 2023. The power-packed machine is an uncompromising mix of style, sportiness, and comfort.

mats inclusive of Mountain, Gravel and Road.

Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Altoz iCNG, Punch iCNG showcased

Tata Motors, at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased its wide range of safer, smarter and greener mobility solutions with first in India Launch of all wheel drive electric SUV, Harrier EV. It unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts representing India's greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions, and also presented 12 vehicles and concepts of India’s best designed, smartest and greenest range of personal mobility solutions.

Greaves Cotton showcased 6 new electric vehicles

Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two and three wheelers, and also unveiled Ampere Primus, a new high-speed e-scooter, and is currently available for booking across India. introduced a feature-rich, manufactured in India series of six electric 2&3 wheelers inspired by Arctic Terns for last mile passenger and cargo transportation across consumer categories.