Auto Expo 2023: Kia Sorento SUV likely to make India debut, details here

Kia Sorento SUV

Kia India's offerings are just a fraction of what the company has to offer internationally. Kia has swiftly become one of the most significant participants in the Indian vehicle industry, thanks to its sophisticated and elegant SUV models such as the Seltos and Sonet. Kia is expected to unveil a new SUV model for the Indian market at the 2023 Auto Expo in India.

The Indian vehicle market is vital for Kia, and according to Rushlane, the South Korean company is preparing to introduce the Sorento SUV to shore to strengthen their portfolio in the nation.

The wheelbase of the Kia Sorento is 2,815 mm, and its overall dimensions are 4,810 mm long, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. When looking at the big picture from Hyundai, Kia's corporate cousin, the Sorento is essentially a Hyundai Santa Fe. They are quite similar since they both use the same chassis and engine. As opposed to the Santa Fe, which only has room for five passengers, the Kia offers seven.

The previous model of Santa Fe was available in India with seating for seven people, competing with the Toyota Fortuner and entry-level German luxury SUVs such the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3. In the same vein as Sonata, it was cancelled owing to dismal sales. Kia Sorento, if it were to be introduced to India, would face stiff competition from other mid-size SUVs such as the Ford Fortuner and the like.

Two engine options power the Kia Sorento sold in Europe: a 1.6-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder and a 2.2-litre diesel V-6. Both a self-charging mild hybrid system and a conventional plug-in hybrid drivetrain complement the 1.6-litre petrol engine. Diesel models start at EUR 49,495 (Rs 40.5 lakh), while mild hybrids cost EUR 50,995 (Rs 45 lakh), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) start at EUR 56,995 (Rs 50 lakh).