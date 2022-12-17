Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival may makes its debut, check details here

The new Kia Carnival is expected to be showcased in the Auto Expo 2023.

Kia India's offerings are just a fraction of what the company has to offer internationally. With their modern and stylish SUV models like Seltos and Sonet, Kia has quickly become one of the most prominent players in the Indian car market. At the 2023 Auto Expo in India, Kia will likely debut the Kia Carnial, a new model designed specifically for the country's roads.

According to Rushlane, shipments of the new Kia Carnival have arrived at the company's facility in Andhra Pradesh. The 2023 Auto Expo in India will most likely be the first place where the new Kia Carnival will be shown to the public. There has been much too much time since Kia promised to bring the new Carnival to India.

The inside of the 5.1-meter-long Carnival's motorised sliding doors opens out to a vast expanse of room. There is just one 2.2-liter diesel engine and transmission combination available. It was estimated that this engine could generate 440 Nm of torque and 197 bhp of power.

Kia offered the Carnival with six and seven seats, each with three rows of seating, and with nine seats, each with four rows of seating. In this manner, Carnival may serve as both a people-mover and a luxury automobile with a chauffeur.

The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is a minivan from the company's third generation; the fourth generation is known as the Sedona in certain parts of the world. However, Kia is yet to update the Carnival in India despite the fact that it was introduced worldwide in 2020.

Also, READ: What is an SUV? Know the official definition set by GST council

The new vehicle is more akin to an SUV in appearance than a van was. In comparison to the India-spec Carnival, this one is far more attractive because to its boxier design and appropriate proportions. The new Kia Carnival, with its sleeker exterior and more refined inside, is sure to generate considerable interest.