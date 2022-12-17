Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival may makes its debut, check details here

Headlines

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Instagram influencer harassed by Uber driver, jumps from moving car, shares video

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

DNA Verified: Website offering govt job for Rs 435, is it real? Know the truth here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Instagram influencer harassed by Uber driver, jumps from moving car, shares video

Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won gold medal

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival may makes its debut, check details here

The new Kia Carnival is expected to be showcased in the Auto Expo 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kia India's offerings are just a fraction of what the company has to offer internationally. With their modern and stylish SUV models like Seltos and Sonet, Kia has quickly become one of the most prominent players in the Indian car market. At the 2023 Auto Expo in India, Kia will likely debut the Kia Carnial, a new model designed specifically for the country's roads.

According to Rushlane, shipments of the new Kia Carnival have arrived at the company's facility in Andhra Pradesh. The 2023 Auto Expo in India will most likely be the first place where the new Kia Carnival will be shown to the public. There has been much too much time since Kia promised to bring the new Carnival to India.

The inside of the 5.1-meter-long Carnival's motorised sliding doors opens out to a vast expanse of room. There is just one 2.2-liter diesel engine and transmission combination available. It was estimated that this engine could generate 440 Nm of torque and 197 bhp of power.

Kia offered the Carnival with six and seven seats, each with three rows of seating, and with nine seats, each with four rows of seating. In this manner, Carnival may serve as both a people-mover and a luxury automobile with a chauffeur.

The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is a minivan from the company's third generation; the fourth generation is known as the Sedona in certain parts of the world. However, Kia is yet to update the Carnival in India despite the fact that it was introduced worldwide in 2020.

Also, READ: What is an SUV? Know the official definition set by GST council

The new vehicle is more akin to an SUV in appearance than a van was. In comparison to the India-spec Carnival, this one is far more attractive because to its boxier design and appropriate proportions. The new Kia Carnival, with its sleeker exterior and more refined inside, is sure to generate considerable interest.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Meet Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband who is a professional DJ, his business is...

Neeraj Chopra bags gold for India in Javelin throw, Kishore Jena wins silver at Asian Games 2023,

MS Dhoni gets a new hairstyle, receives attention of Bollywood stars, know the story behind it

No opening ceremony for 2023 ODI World Cup? Here's all we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE