This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

The colour of Wamiqa Gabbi’s new car is also surprisingly similar to the one seen on Uorfi’s car.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Wamiqa Gabbi is rapidly expanding her fanbase with her back to back performances that have been appreciated by the critics. The Jubilee star is gaining praise for the thrilling series and celebrating the success, Wamiqa Gabbi has gifted herself a powerful SUV. Although Wamiqa has been in the acting profession for a few years now, the new SUV is her first ever car. Now when we speak of a celebrity buying an SUV, the cars that come to our mind are Mahindra Thar, Range Rover or Toyota Land Cruiser. These are a few common SUVs that can be seen parked in celebrities’ car garages. However, Wamiqa Gabbi has a similar taste as Uorfi Javed when it comes to cars.

Uorfi Javed recently upgraded to a new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV and Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi has also gone for the same. The colour of Wamiqa Gabbi’s new car is also surprisingly similar to the one seen on Uorfi’s car.

The Jeep Meridian is a premium SUV which is sold as Jeep Commander in the international market. The SUV comes with a floating-type infotainment screen, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, leather seat covers and more inside the cabin. It also gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs and the signature Jeep grille at the front.

It is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep Meridian price in India can be up to Rs 37.15 lakh, ex-showroom in India.

