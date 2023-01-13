2023 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV unveiled with new design, features

2023 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar has unveiled the new Jaguar I-Pace SUV with a more distinctive design, richer specifications, the addition of R-Dynamic models and – for the first time – satin paints in a choice of two metallic colours. Since its debut the Jaguar I-Pace has won more than 90 global awards, including the unprecedented treble at the 2019 World Car of the Year Awards, winning World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car and World Car of the Year.

Jaguar I-Pace: Design

The I-Pace’s cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches are instantly recognisable and set it apart from other all-electric SUVs. The front grille now has a smooth form, in Atlas Grey. Replacing the previous gloss black lozenge pattern, this gives a simpler, cleaner finish to the front of the vehicle. Atlas Grey is also applied to the vertical blades at the outside of the front apertures. A further detail change is the new black and silver Jaguar badge in the grille.

The front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser are now body-colour instead of Gloss Black. All wheels offered on I-Pace as standard equipment are now diamond-turned with a Gloss Dark Grey contrast finish to complement its carbon fibre inserts. Now standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE, the Gloss Black finish is applied to the grille surround, window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges.

Jaguar I-Pace: Performance

With light, compact and efficient electric motors integrated into the front and rear axles, the I-Pace can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Jaguar I-Pace customers in India will now get an 11 kW AC wall mounted home-charger complementary with the 24MY I-Pace. Customers with three-phase electricity and an 11 kW home wall box can fully charge their vehicles in approximately 9 hours. Customers with single-phase electricity and using 7 kW wall boxes can fully charge in approximately 13 hours. I-Pace’s 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery delivers a range of up to 470 km range (WLTP).

Jaguar I-Pace: Cabin

Inside, the I-Pace has the fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto and what3words navigation. Pivi Pro. The 2024 Model Year I-Pace range comprises: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE.