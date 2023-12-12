DNA TV Show: Why BJP chose unpopular CM faces for three states

Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have adopted a special strategy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

BJP has once again surprised everyone with the name of Rajasthan CM. It seems as if the BJP is preparing its generation for the future in these three states. The newly-elected CMs of the three states have been working for the party at the grassroots level. Bhajanlal Sharma, Mohan Yadav and Vishnudev Sai have been elected as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers, respectively. 

The first reason for their election is their clean image. There are no serious allegations against all three CMs. BJP has tried to encourage the workers at the grassroots level to move forward. In this work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have adopted a special strategy. If we look at the names, we see a special pattern in it.

In the last few years, BJP has been adopting this pattern in special circumstances. Modi and Shah have given the same message to the grassroots workers that they will work hard at the booth level to strengthen the party. When the time comes, they will be given chances to grassroots workers too, even if they are ordinary workers.

This is the reason why BJP has remained in power continuously at the Centre since 2014. The Modi-Shah formula to keep the BJP in power is very clear.
- Must have a clean image
- Must be related to RSS
- Efforts are made to bring the youth forward
- The aim is to bring the new generation into leadership
- CM and 2 Deputy CM formula is a hit
- There should be equal representation of castes

