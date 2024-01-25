Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

Karpoori Thakur, who is called Jannayak in Bihar, is called the guardian of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav.

Prashant Tamta

Jan 25, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

Today, we will tell you why giving Bharat Ratna to former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur is being called a masterstroke of Modi government. Karpoori Thakur, who is called Jannayak in Bihar, is called the guardian of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. But what will BJP gain by giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur? 

When the caste census report was presented in Bihar, everyone said that now the Lok Sabha elections will prove difficult for BJP in Bihar. This was even declared the masterstroke of the Nitish-Tejashwi coalition government. But the hopes of the two have been dashed by the Modi government. The biggest Trump card has been played in the politics of Bihar -- Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

Thakur has the image of a public leader in Bihar politics. President Draupadi Murmu made this announcement on January 23, a day before his 100th birth anniversary. Karpoori Thakur, who served as Bihar CM twice, is called the messiah of the poor and Dalits. He is also known as a synonym for social justice and a prominent politician of the backward classes in North India.

But the question is, does the Modi government have any election agenda behind honouring Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna? And the bigger question is why this decision is being called a masterstroke of caste politics in Bihar.

First of all, check the timing, Thakur has been conferred with Bharat Ratna when every political party in Bihar is busy celebrating his birth centenary with great enthusiasm. But the Modi government has in a way hijacked the politics of Karpoori Thakur. By doing this, BJP has demonstrated its political cleverness excellently.

Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar have made their stature in the politics of Bihar only by doing politics in the name and work of Karpoori Thakur. But no one ever showed any intention of giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. But will BJP benefit in the politics of Bihar after Bharat Ratna to Thakur?

According to the recent caste census report released in Bihar, the population of OBC category in Bihar is 63 percent. Among these, the population of Yadavs is about 14 percent, 36 percent are extremely backward castes -- the biggest vote bank of Bihar. 

  • The political opponents in Bihar, who were creating anti-Dalit image of BJP, have now lost this issue from their hands.
  • In Bihar, 36 percent of extremely backward caste vote bank can now shift towards BJP, which till now is considered the vote bank of JDU.
  • Awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur will help BJP in Bihar to build its image as a well-wisher of the poor and deprived sections.
  • Now BJP has become free from the pressure of caste census politics of JDU-RJD in Bihar.
