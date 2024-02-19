Twitter
DNA TV Show: When and who will form the next Pakistan govt?

DNA TV Show: When and who will form the next Pakistan govt?

To form a government, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

It has been 10 days since elections took place in Pakistan. But there is no clue as to when a new government will be formed and by whom. Talks are going on to form a government between Nawaz Sharif's party PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's party PPP. But these talks are also in limbo. A meeting was held between both parties on Sunday. However, the talks on power sharing between the two parties remained inconclusive. This means that the political parties of Pakistan are still standing in the same place where they were standing 10 days ago.

To form a government, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly. Candidates supporting Imran's PTI also contested the elections and 93 supporters won. PMLN is in second place with 75 candidates won and Bilawal Bhutto's party PPP has 54 candidates. Hence, one thing has majority figures. There are three main political parties in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party and independent supporters of Imran Khan with the highest numbers. Even if any two parties out of these three come together, a new government will be formed in Pakistan. Currently, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are in touch with each other to form a government. 

Whether Nawaz Sharif forms the government in Pakistan or Imran's independent supporters win, everyone needs Bilawal Bhutto. That means a government cannot be formed in Pakistan without Bilawal Bhutto.  But even if Nawaz and Bilawal somehow form the government in Pakistan, there might be a crisis in the government. The formation of a weak government in Pakistan means the condition of the country will worsen.

READ | Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

