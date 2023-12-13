DNA TV Show: Security breach in Lok Sabha brings back horrifying memory of 2001 Parliament attack, here's what happened

Here is how a bunch of youths breached the Parliament's security and created chaos. Know what happened here.

It was around 1:15 in the afternoon. Amid the Zero hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from West Bengal Swagen Murmu was giving a speech. Suddenly the sound of someone jumping came from the Visitor's Gallery. The MPs thought that perhaps someone had fallen from the gallery. But then a young man started jumping from one bench to another. It seemed as if he was trying to reach the Speaker.

This gave birth to chaos and in various viral footage it is seen that the member of the house is trying to get a hold of him and then finally charge him. Interestingly, this man was not the only one in the Parliament House, he also had another friend with him.

Both these men had cans of gas, allegedly, colour cans tucked inside their shoes and as the Parliamentarians got a hold of the first man, they sprayed the yellow gas in the house.

Meanwhile, two of their companions were spraying the same gas outside of Parliament and shouting slogans. This incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the horrifying 2001 Parliament attack.

The lapse in Parliament security is a serious matter. Parliament is called the temple of democracy. From Prime Ministers to Ministers and MPs, big leaders keep coming and going in the Parliament. Two people enter the Parliament, where policies for the country are made, and creating a ruckus is a big flow in the security system of the house.

From all the information that has come to light so far, it is safe to say that the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six accused, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were held inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and Amol Shinde and Neelam — caught outside Parliament — are in police custody.

Lalit and Vishal are suspected to be their accomplices. While Vishal has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said.