DNA TV Show: How four astronauts selected for Gaganyaan Mission

The four astronauts are currently undergoing rigorous training for the mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic announcement on Tuesday, revealing the names of the four astronauts for India's first-ever human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are currently undergoing rigorous training for the mission. The four astronauts are -- Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

But how did four Indian astronauts reach this milestone? What was their selection process? And how will these four astronauts complete Mission Gaganyaan? The four selected astronauts are part of the Indian Air Force and are test pilots. However, they were selected after a long and extensive selection process.

The astronauts were selected by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), which is an organization under the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Hundreds of Air Force pilots had given the test to become astronauts. 12 people were selected after the first phase selection process in September 2019.

After this, medical, aeromedical and psychological tests were conducted on the 12 selected people.

- After several stages of the process, IAM finalized 4 out of 12 people. The four selected were sent to Russia for training.

- They were trained for 13 months from February 2020 to March 2021 at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

Survival training of all four astronauts was also done in Russia. In this, they were trained to survive in any situation at the time of landing. For example, if a pilot has to land on a hill, forest, desert or sea.

All four astronauts have also received training in aerobatic flying so that the astronauts do not have to face the problem of aerobatic flying at a distance of about 400 kilometers from the Earth. For this, they has been well-trained mentally and physically.