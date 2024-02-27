Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How four astronauts selected for Gaganyaan Mission

DNA Explainer: Why Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP wins eight seats, SP bags two in Uttar Pradesh

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Why Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar attend screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Why did Mukesh Ambani launch Reliance Jio?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Meet actor who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, worked as backup actor, then led Rs 1200-crore blockbuster, is worth...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How four astronauts selected for Gaganyaan Mission

The four astronauts are currently undergoing rigorous training for the mission.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:27 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic announcement on Tuesday, revealing the names of the four astronauts for India's first-ever human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are currently undergoing rigorous training for the mission. The four astronauts are -- Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

But how did four Indian astronauts reach this milestone? What was their selection process? And how will these four astronauts complete Mission Gaganyaan? The four selected astronauts are part of the Indian Air Force and are test pilots. However, they were selected after a long and extensive selection process.

The astronauts were selected by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), which is an organization under the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Hundreds of Air Force pilots had given the test to become astronauts. 12 people were selected after the first phase selection process in September 2019.

After this, medical, aeromedical and psychological tests were conducted on the 12 selected people.

- After several stages of the process, IAM finalized 4 out of 12 people. The four selected were sent to Russia for training.

- They were trained for 13 months from February 2020 to March 2021 at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

Survival training of all four astronauts was also done in Russia. In this, they were trained to survive in any situation at the time of landing. For example, if a pilot has to land on a hill, forest, desert or sea.

All four astronauts have also received training in aerobatic flying so that the astronauts do not have to face the problem of aerobatic flying at a distance of about 400 kilometers from the Earth. For this, they has been well-trained mentally and physically.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance signs massive Rs 198000000000 deal, to now own Indian Cricket Team’s…

Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP wins eight seats, SP bags two in Uttar Pradesh

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE