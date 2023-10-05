DNA TV Show: Did earthquake in Nepal trigger massive cloudburst in Sikkim? Know what experts said

A cloudburst in Sikkim swept away bridges and damaged properties, leading to dozens of Army personnel going missing due to the natural disaster.

Is the earthquake in Nepal responsible for the devastation caused by the cloudburst in Sikkim? It sounds strange to hear. But we are not making this claim but geo-scientists have made it. And today we are doing a DNA test of this claim.

The harrowing videos and photos from the cloudburst in Sikkim went viral, and the natural disaster led to the deaths of 14 people. Hundreds of people remain missing due to the cloudburst, including 22 soldiers of the Indian Army, whose chances of survival are considered very low. The National Highway Ten, connecting Sikkim with the country, was also washed away in the flood water flowing at a speed of 54 km per hour. Many bridges and hydropower plants were also destroyed.

On October 3, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 3 pm, whose center was just 5 kilometers below the ground in Nepal. Due to the earthquake, The Lhonak Lake in Sikkim shrank and its radius was reduced to one-third. After which at around 1.30 am on October 3, a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in Sikkim

So Lhonak Lake could not stop so much water from raining simultaneously due to a cloud burst, due to which the glacial lake outburst flooded, that is, the lake burst caused flooding. Due to the water released from the lake, the water level of Teesta river increased by 15 to 20 feet, which caused so much destruction in Sikkim.

But now the thing to think about is that the earthquake that occurred in Nepal, Sikkim was not in its intensity zone. That is, the earthquake did not affect Sikkim. So on what basis are scientists claiming that the earthquake in Nepal is responsible for the flash flood in Sikkim? The basis of this claim is the satellite pictures that ISRO has released.

These three satellite images are of Lhonak Lake in Sikkim. The first picture shows that on September 17, the lake was spread over an area of about 162.7 hectares. In the second picture, the size of the lake increased slightly. In the picture of September 28, the total area of the lake increased to one hundred sixty-six .four hectares. But after the cloud burst, the satellite picture released by ISRO on October 4, in the area of the lake is only 60.3 hectares.

Looking at these pictures, it is known that the lake, which was spread over about one hundred and sixty-eight hectares before the cloud burst, was reduced to just 60 hectares after the cloud burst. That is, 100 hectares of the lake was broken.

The earthquake in Nepal may be the cause of flash floods in Sikkim. The lake was already unsafe and was spread over 168 hectares. Its area has now been reduced to 60 hectares. Although it is difficult to find out right now, but such results do not come only due to cloud bursts. However, there is no scientific proof as to what caused the cloudburst and its link to the Nepal earthquake.

