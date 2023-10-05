How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Explainer

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Punjabi rap culture, popular not just in India but Canada and UK, has had several hidden images and subliminal messages that have been promoting the controversial Khalistani agenda.

Latest News

Vaishnawi Sinha

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

The tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high because of the growing wave of the Khalistan movement in the Justin Trudeau-led government. However, many don’t realize the connection of the Khalistani agenda with the popularity of the Punjabi music industry.

Punjabi pop culture and rap music has not just seen a major spike in India, but also overseas in Canada and the United Kingdom, which has seen a rising population of Sikh migrants over the last two decades.

Lakhs of youth from Punjab have migrated to Canada over the last few years, changing the cultural dynamic of several areas such as Toronto, British Columbia, Vancouver, and more, leading to the popularity of Punjabi rap artists in the country.

Many popular Punjabi rappers are based out of Canada – such as Shubh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh – with their songs having a major impact on the youth of Canada and India. However, several Punjabi songs are known to have hidden subliminal messages which have given push to the Khalistani agenda in the country.

Punjabi rapper Shubh was caught in a controversy recently for posting social media updates that sympathised with the Khalistani ideology, leading to a mass boycott and cancellation of his shows in India. Several artists like AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla stood up in his support, sparking a backlash against them.

Further, Inderpaal Moga and Chani Nattan’s song ‘Daku’ garnered massive fame, mainly through Instagram reels, but had a hidden subliminal message which showed support to Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Daku had the line ‘Main Daku ek number da’, which has also been said by Bhindranwale several times. The reference to ‘two jeeps’ in the song are also linked to a statement by Bhindranwale in the past.

Not only the song Daku, but Sidhu Moosewala’s songs have also had several fast-moving graphics from Khalistani protests and speeches of Jarnail Bhindranwale, leading to one of his tracks SYL being banned before its release.

During the farmers protests and crackdown against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, many Punjabi artists came forward against the extreme security measures in Punjab, reflecting the ideology of these artists and igniting a debate on how their songs might have a reflection on the youth of Punjab.

