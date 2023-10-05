How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Punjabi rap culture, popular not just in India but Canada and UK, has had several hidden images and subliminal messages that have been promoting the controversial Khalistani agenda.

The tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high because of the growing wave of the Khalistan movement in the Justin Trudeau-led government. However, many don’t realize the connection of the Khalistani agenda with the popularity of the Punjabi music industry.

Punjabi pop culture and rap music has not just seen a major spike in India, but also overseas in Canada and the United Kingdom, which has seen a rising population of Sikh migrants over the last two decades.

Lakhs of youth from Punjab have migrated to Canada over the last few years, changing the cultural dynamic of several areas such as Toronto, British Columbia, Vancouver, and more, leading to the popularity of Punjabi rap artists in the country.

Many popular Punjabi rappers are based out of Canada – such as Shubh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh – with their songs having a major impact on the youth of Canada and India. However, several Punjabi songs are known to have hidden subliminal messages which have given push to the Khalistani agenda in the country.

Punjabi rapper Shubh was caught in a controversy recently for posting social media updates that sympathised with the Khalistani ideology, leading to a mass boycott and cancellation of his shows in India. Several artists like AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla stood up in his support, sparking a backlash against them.

Further, Inderpaal Moga and Chani Nattan’s song ‘Daku’ garnered massive fame, mainly through Instagram reels, but had a hidden subliminal message which showed support to Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Daku had the line ‘Main Daku ek number da’, which has also been said by Bhindranwale several times. The reference to ‘two jeeps’ in the song are also linked to a statement by Bhindranwale in the past.

Not only the song Daku, but Sidhu Moosewala’s songs have also had several fast-moving graphics from Khalistani protests and speeches of Jarnail Bhindranwale, leading to one of his tracks SYL being banned before its release.

During the farmers protests and crackdown against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, many Punjabi artists came forward against the extreme security measures in Punjab, reflecting the ideology of these artists and igniting a debate on how their songs might have a reflection on the youth of Punjab.

