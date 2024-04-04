DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'profiteering policy' of private schools

A survey revealed that in the last two years, the fees of private schools have increased by 30 per cent or more.

This year, the price of the entire set of notebooks and books in schools has been increased by 40 per cent. In this, notebooks and books have become expensive by about 30 per cent. The prices of school dresses and bags have increased by 40 per cent.



In private schools, prices of notebooks and books are increased beyond limits every year in the name of inflation. In schools, children are taught that trees should not be cut. New trees should be planted. But these same schools force children to buy a new set of books every year for a new class. Old books are declared untouchable.

In private schools, book publishing companies and private schools have a close relationship. Sometimes, the schools have their own publishing houses. Local Circle, an organization that conducts surveys on various issues, has conducted a survey on increasing the fees of private schools and the price of sets of notebooks and books. This survey was done in 312 districts of different states in the country. Parents discussed school expenses in the survey.

This survey revealed that in the last two years, the fees of private schools have increased by 30 per cent or more. According to the survey, the annual fees of schools in Tier-1 cities range between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. School fees in Tier 2 cities range from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 2 lakh annually. The situation is that the book which is available in the market for Rs 100, is being sold for Rs 140 in the shops recommended by the schools.

Many times parents are given such indications by private schools that if they cannot follow the guidelines related to fees or stationery, then they can get their children admitted somewhere else. This is the only reason for fear of parents.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.