DNA Special: Truth behind ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestling is one of the most popular sports in India. The country's soil has produced famous wrestlers like Gama Pehlwan, and Dara Singh who have defeated the best wrestlers in the world based on their tricks and their strength in the arena.

This legacy of wrestling is flourishing in India even today and wrestling is one of the selected sports. But these wrestlers, who have brought laurels to the country all over the world, are fighting a different kind of wrestling these days. This wrestling is not being fought with the opponent wrestler in the arena but with the system.

Today we will tell you about the ongoing riot within Indian Wrestling Federation and tell from where this whole matter started and what has happened till now.

But before that, we will tell you about the latest update related to this whole matter because today in the Supreme Court, Delhi Police has accepted that it is preparing to file an FIR against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of sexual harassment.

These wrestlers had filed a complaint against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh with the Delhi Police on April 21 in the matter of sexual harassment but allegedly the Delhi Police did not register an FIR on the complaint of these wrestlers.

After this, the wrestlers once again sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 23 and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court for justice.

But, do you know how the matter reached here?

In January this year, some female wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually abusing them, saying that they are exploited in the national wrestling camp.

Apart from this, there was also talk of misbehavior with the coach of women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have also alleged that the wrestling federation interferes in their personal affairs.

Apart from this, there was also an allegation by the wrestlers that the Indian Wrestling Federation's camp is deliberately set up in Lucknow because Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh lives there.

The protesting wrestlers accused him of flouting the rules, humiliating them, and had also made a serious allegation of threatening to kill them for raising their voices.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia staged a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on January 18 this year on the same allegations.

After this, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met these players and on January 23 formed a five-member inquiry committee headed by boxer MC Mary Kom to investigate the allegations but the protesting wrestlers are now questioning this committee as well.

However, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already constituted a three-member temporary committee to conduct elections and oversee the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India and this committee will also hold fresh elections for the Wrestling Federation within the next 45 days.

Following his appeal, Olympic gold medalists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, along with sportspersons like Nikhat Zareen, Sania Mirza, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh tweeted in support of these wrestlers and expressed their grief over the situation.

The performance of the wrestlers may not have received the support of the sportspersons in that proportion but the opposition leaders started reaching out in support of them.