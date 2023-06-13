DNA Special: Five categories of cyclonic storms as Biparjoy intensifies (file photo)

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to reach Gujarat's Kutch and Saurashtra coast by June 15. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the state. When this cyclonic storm hits the coast, winds will blow at a speed of 150 km per hour.

Birpjoy is very likely to cause very heavy rains and wind speed up to 150 kmph in the coastal areas of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts from June 13 to 15. Apart from Gujarat, Biparjoy will have a maximum impact on the Karachi coast of Pakistan. Amidst the cyclone alert in the state, know five categories of cyclonic storms:

1. Cyclonic storm: It means a normal cyclonic storm in which the wind speed is 63 to 87 km per hour.

2. Severe Cyclonic Storm: In this, the wind speed increases from 87 to 116 km per hour.

3. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: The wind speed reaches 117 to 165 km per hour.

4. Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Under this, the wind speed reaches 166 to 220 km per hour.

5. Super Cyclonic Storm: The winds blow at a speed of more than 220 km per hour.

Biparjoy, which is moving at a speed of 9 km per hour towards the coast of Gujarat, has turned into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Due to this, preparations are going on from Gujarat to Delhi for rescue.

IMD said that Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

