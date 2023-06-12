Search icon
Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains cancelled, orange alert issued for Gujarat coast, check top updates

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit Kutch on June 15. Precautionary measures have been taken by authorities to ensure minimum damage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

Nearly 56 trains have been cancelled on Monday in the cyclone Biparjoy affected areas of Gujarat, notified Western Railways. It also stated that as many as 95 trains will remain cancelled on Tuesday in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. 

Cyclone Biparjoy is a severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Kutch on June 15 with a maximum sustained speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. 

In a statement, the Western Railways said, “56 trains have been cancelled today in the Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat and from tomorrow onwards till 15th June 95 trains will remain cancelled due to the effect of Biparjoy."

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning and then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts by June 15. 

Read: Delhi, UP, Rajasthan under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, IMD predicts rainfall on these days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15 is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea. "Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.

Additionally, the fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing out into the sea. A high-level meeting was chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Monday to chalk out a plan for optimum safety of people in the surrounding locations. 

