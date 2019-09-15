‘Need an entrepreneurial approach towards sanitation’: Experts

The need to ensure universal coverage as far as access to toilets are concerned, an entrepreneurial approach rather than a subsidised one to sanitation and the need to work on improving the achievements made rather than proving it, were some of the suggestions put forward at a session on sanitation held in the city.

The session titled Sanitation In India: Movin Beyond Toilets was part of the Dasra Philanthropy Forum held on Friday.

Speaking on the behavioural changes that need to be addressed particularly at the grassroots level, Apoorva Oza, CEO of Aga Khan Rural Support Programme said that at the policy level at least there is a need to focus on improving.

“At present what a lot of energy is spent on proving the work that has been done instead of improving,” said Oza. He further added that as far as Open Defecation Free movement was concerned a lot of good work has happened.

“But at the policy level, we need to have the humility to accept that there is scope for improvement,” said Oza. He also called for an entrepreneurial approach rather than a subsidised approach to addressing the problem of waste management and sanitation.

Bijal Brahmbhatt, Director Mahila Housing SEWA Trust said that while the concentration on an ODF free city or taluka was welcome, one needs to rethink the rating methodology norm that is being put in place to address the problem under Swachh Bharat.

“Because when there is rating involved a lot of window dressing also happens particularly at the time of inspection before the ODF status is given out,” said Brahmbhatt.

Dinesh Mehta from the Centre for Environment Planning and Technology (CEPT) said that the criticism of the ODF movement at least in Gujarat was unwarranted as toilet access was 100% in the state. He added that those that were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission also had access to water.

“Outside of metros, sewage treatment is a problem,” said Mehta. “We have achieved tremendous results under the mission and every measurement that we use as a yardstick will have its own set of problems but that doesn’t mean it is a failure,” he added.