In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Liquor ban in Gujarat: Lawyer seeks SHRC help

A Surat-based lawyer writes to GSHRC seeking to lodge a complaint against state govt for liquor prohibition

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 05:45 AM IST

Does Gujarat's liquor prohibition policy violate human rights? A Surat-based lawyer thinks it does, and has written to the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC) seeking a complaint against the state government for violating human rights of crores of Gujaratis who consume liquor.

Gujarat is one of the only four states in the country where prohibition policy exists – the other three being Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Bihar. Demands to lift or relax prohibition policy in Gujarat have been made a number of times over the years, but successive governments have refused to do so as a mark of deference to Mahatma Gandhi. In fact, the state government made the prohibition law more stringent through a series of amendments lin 2017.

Krushalkumar Sheladiya, who practices in Surat district court and Gujarat High Court, claimed in a letter to the Commission that "2 crore out of six crore Gujaratis have consumed liquor", and that "liquor prohibition in Gujarat should be lifted so that Gujaratis are not deprived of their right to consume liquor".

"The Constitution has given all citizens a Right to Equality. It is very clear that a rule or law which takes away the Right to Equality cannot be framed," Sheladiya, 32, stated in the letter.

The lawyer argued that not only were people of Gujarat being deprived of their right, but also had to face police cases for consuming liquor. He alleged corruption to the tune of crores by police because of a flourishing illegal liquor trade. He also argued that lifting the ban would also help in preventing several deaths caused by consuming spurious liquor each year.

During the Budget session of the Assembly in March, the state government had revealed that liquor worth a staggering Rs 148 crore was seized in the state in 2016 and 2017. This included more than 90 lakh bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, and 20.29 lakh beer bottles, besides a large quantity of country liquor.

The Opposition Congress alleged that prohibition policy existed only on paper in the state, and illegal liquor trade was flourishing in the state in connivance of bootleggers, police and politicians.

In his letter, Sheladiya stated that lifting of liquor ban could add Rs 20,000 crore a year to the state's revenues.

"This revenue can be used for giving a boost to education and healthcare facilities. Government can also recruit more people to provide better services to citizens," he added.

The lawyer argued that the prohibition policy has no benefits for Gujaratis, and demanded that the State Human Rights Commission registers a case against the state government for violation of human rights of six crore Gujaratis.

BACKGROUND CHECK

  • Gujarat is one of the only 4 states in the country where prohibition policy exists – the other 3 being Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Bihar 
     
  • Demands to lift or relax prohibition policy in Gujarat have been made a number of times over the years 
     
  • Successive govts have refused to relax ban as a mark of deference to Mahatma Gandhi. The ban was made stricter in 2017

