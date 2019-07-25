BJP objects to Congress statement on minorities' safety in Gujarat

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

BJP objects to Congress statement on minorities' safety in Gujarat

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sought creation of a separate commission for minority rights and a law against lynching in the state; he remarked about rising incidences of violence in Gujarat

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Introduction of a private member's bill on welfare and safety of minorities in the state saw some heated exchanges between the BJP and the Congress. The bill, introduced by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, had several BJP MLAs jumping to the government's defense.

Khedawala sought creation of a separate commission for minority rights and a law against lynching in the state; he remarked about rising incidences of violence in Gujarat. BJP members told Khedawala that the state had not seen any major riots in over two decades and started protesting. So much so, that the speaker had to intervene and remind the ruling party that the MLA had the right to express his opinion. BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama claimed that Khedawala's statement was aimed at disturbing the peace.

Later, the opposition stood up to complain about Kuber Dindor, a BJP MLA from Santrampur who, in a speech, referred to "Love Jihad" and said that men of certain communities were abducting girls from other communities. Dindor also said that the community should try to get their children out of the scrap business and into education. Dindor's various references including a reminder about the Shah Bano case had Congress MLAs protesting, leading to another intervention by the speaker.

BJP MLA from Vejalpur, Kishor Chauhan, said the country was home to the world's highest Muslim population. "In India, Muslims are safest in Gujarat. Yet in Vejalpur, the highest number of illegal abattoirs exist in Juhapura," said Chauhan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE