BJP objects to Congress statement on minorities' safety in Gujarat

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sought creation of a separate commission for minority rights and a law against lynching in the state; he remarked about rising incidences of violence in Gujarat

Introduction of a private member's bill on welfare and safety of minorities in the state saw some heated exchanges between the BJP and the Congress. The bill, introduced by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, had several BJP MLAs jumping to the government's defense.

Khedawala sought creation of a separate commission for minority rights and a law against lynching in the state; he remarked about rising incidences of violence in Gujarat. BJP members told Khedawala that the state had not seen any major riots in over two decades and started protesting. So much so, that the speaker had to intervene and remind the ruling party that the MLA had the right to express his opinion. BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama claimed that Khedawala's statement was aimed at disturbing the peace.

Later, the opposition stood up to complain about Kuber Dindor, a BJP MLA from Santrampur who, in a speech, referred to "Love Jihad" and said that men of certain communities were abducting girls from other communities. Dindor also said that the community should try to get their children out of the scrap business and into education. Dindor's various references including a reminder about the Shah Bano case had Congress MLAs protesting, leading to another intervention by the speaker.

BJP MLA from Vejalpur, Kishor Chauhan, said the country was home to the world's highest Muslim population. "In India, Muslims are safest in Gujarat. Yet in Vejalpur, the highest number of illegal abattoirs exist in Juhapura," said Chauhan.