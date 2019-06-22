Ahmedabad: Woman constable hangs self, nobody responsible, says note

A 27-year-old woman constable who had tried to commit suicide by hanging herself on Tuesday, breathed her last in a hospital Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Falguni Shreemali, a constable posted with Kalupur police, had tried to commit suicide by hanging from the bathroom of her residence at Sahaj Platinum Sneh Plaza Apartments in Chandkheda. Police have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter and have started investigating.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon at around 1pm, when a family member found her hanging inside the bathroom. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The Chandkheda police started an investigation and recovered a suicide note from the victim. She stated that nobody was responsible for her death and that it is her own decision to end her life. The note also mentioned that despite having a police job, she failed to provide justice to her parents regarding a dispute over their native house in Vadgam.

According to the cops, in the suicide note, she has mentioned the names of eight people identified as Kanti, Rajan, Jayesh, Heena, Arti, Kamla, Pushpa and Arvind. She alleged that these eight people harassed her family when they were living in Vadgam, because of which, the family had to leave Vadgam and settle in Ahmedabad.

Inspector BK Gamar of Chandkheda police station said, "At present, the family members of the victim are in Vadgam and are busy with her last rituals. Once the situation is stable, we will conduct further investigations, on the dispute and the eight people she named in her suicide note. We have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter."