Ahmedabad: One dead as tree falls on autorickshaw

According to reports from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), it received nine complaints of tree falling or getting uprooted, following the rains under the impact of Vayu cyclone. A 24-year old women Salambanu lost her life when a tree fell on the rickshaw in which she was travelling along with her family. The incident occurred in Kankaria locality near Best High School. She was taken to L J Hospital. Her family members demanded that no post mortem should be conducted on her body.

In an another incident a tree fell on a rickshaw in Vadaj but no one was injured in the incident. AMC sources said they had received nine complaints for felling of trees due to rains. Teams were sent to these locations to clear the roads.

City received widespread rains during the day. According to AMC, South West Zone received 20.5 mm rains, followed by 12.66 mm in North Zone, 8.75 mm in North West Zone, 6.75 mm in Central Zone, 6.38 mm in West Zone and 5.5 mm in South Zone. City has received 8.86 mm rains on Sunday till 4:00 pm. With this the season rainfall has increased to 15.64 mm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast said that rains to continue in the city till till Wednesday, Tuesday onwards rains will decrease. Thunderstorms are likely on Monday and the sky is likely to be cloudy throughout the week. The city witnessed maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius, which is one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 28 degree Celsius. About a dozen cattle were killed in Kayla village near Nalsarovar, when a live wire broke and electrocuted the cattle.

RAIN WREAKS HAVOC