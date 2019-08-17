Ahmedabad: Citizens in distress as drainge lines overflow

Citizens in the eastern part of the city have complained that drainage lines are overflowing causing concerns of the epidemic in the city. In this regard, residents of Viratnagar locality raised drainage lines leakage issue due to which a flood-like situation has arisen with knee-deep waters.

Following the complaint, local MLA Meena Panchal visited the locality, where she was greeted by angry citizens. The issue of drainage lined getting blocked resulting in drainage water getting flooded in the eastern part of the city is quite common.

Earlier this week, a similar incident had happened in India Colony area. “Residents of Mahadevnagar said that they were facing this issue for past 2-3 days. Since yesterday was a holiday, the administrative response was delayed”.

Panchal further added, “Today, I had visited the area. AMC officials were also present. More pumping machines were commissioned for the purpose, following which waterlogging was removed. Now all is well.”

Dinesh Sharma, leader of the opposition in AMC said that this issue arises in the eastern part of the city every monsoon but AMC is not able to find a permanent solution. The issue was also raised during the meeting of the Standing Committee of AMC on Friday.

“We have ordered more jetting machines,” Amul Bhatt, chairman of the Standing Committee told media persons after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bijal Patel said that normal machines are not effective in the area and so special smaller machines are required.

“Since these machines are not much required as of now in other parts of the city, these have been deployed in areas where they are needed,” said Patel.

The civic body has also decided to intensify fogging to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes on the backdrop of flooding.