Ahmedabad: Body of TV reporter found with burn marks, cops suspect murder

A complaint was lodged with the Nikol police station on Saturday after a 27-year-old man was found dead near Kathwada road of Nikol area. The body of the man had burn marks and his phone was missing.

As per police, the deceased was identified as Chirag Patel, a resident of Nikol area and was a journalist with a local news channel in Ahmedabad. Patel lived with his older brother and mother in Nikol. His body was found by locals at around 12 pm and the cops were informed about it.

On Friday afternoon after lunch, he left the house. When after 10 pm Patel didn't return, his family members started calling him, but his phone was not reachable.

In the morning when Patel didn't return home, his family members reached the police station. The body was found in an open plot near Kathwada Tabali Hanuman road.

HB Zala, inspector of Nikol police station said, "Primary investigation revealed that the victim had burn marks on his body and his phone was also missing. We suspect a case of murder, but further investigation will reveal what actually has happened."

From the crime spot, cops have recovered his bike, id card and wallet. The investigation also revealed that Patel had called his brother and had asked to transfer Rs 10,000 to his account.