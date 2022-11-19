World Toilet Day 2022: 5 facts you need to know about sanitation

World Toilet Day is held every year on November 19 to draw the world's attention to the importance of accessible toilets and their role in improving hygiene and health around the world. The day has been observed by the United Nations Observance since 2013. The 2022 theme for the day is ‘Making the invisible visible’.
The central message of World Toilet Day 2022 is that safely managed sanitation protects groundwater from human waste pollution.
Inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes soil, polluting vital water resources.
Saturday's WorldToiletDay is an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of having access to safely-managed sanitation. https://t.co/RRwWndNejM via @UN_Water pic.twitter.com/xuCvm0a9mq— United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2022
Five facts you need to know on World Toilet Day 2022
