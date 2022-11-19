Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

World Toilet Day 2022: 5 facts you need to know about sanitation

World Toilet Day 2022 focuses on the impact of the sanitation crisis on groundwater.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

World Toilet Day 2022: 5 facts you need to know about sanitation
World Toilet Day 2022: 5 facts you need to know about sanitation

World Toilet Day is held every year on November 19 to draw the world's attention to the importance of accessible toilets and their role in improving hygiene and health around the world. The day has been observed by the United Nations Observance since 2013. The 2022 theme for the day is ‘Making the invisible visible’.

The central message of World Toilet Day 2022 is that safely managed sanitation protects groundwater from human waste pollution.

Five facts you need to know on World Toilet Day 2022

  1. Safe sanitation protects groundwater. Toilets that are properly sited and connected to safely managed sanitation systems, collect, treat and dispose of human waste, and help prevent human waste from spreading into groundwater.
  2. Poor sanitation increases the risk for malnutrition and disease, especially for women and children.
  3. More people in the world have access to mobile phones than toilets. 
  4. 3.6 billion people live without access to safely managed sanitation, according to the UN.
  5. As a part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the UN hopes to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

READ | Significant decline in sperm counts globally, including India, finds new study

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.