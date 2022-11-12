Search icon
Day of 8 Billion: UN report says world population will breach 8 billion mark on THIS date

The projection was first revealed on World Population Day on July 11 but it is now gaining attention as the projected deadline is three days away.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

File Photo/Representative Image

As per the latest population projections by the United Nations, the world population is all set to hit 8 billion people by November 15, 2022. According to the UN, this unprecedented growth can be attributed to many factors including improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene, and medicine.

The projection was first revealed in UN World Population Prospects 2022 released on World Population Day on July 11 but it is now gaining attention as the projected deadline is just three days away.

The UN report revealed that more than half the projected population increase up to 2050 will be consolidated in just eight countries including Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

Speaking about the milestone, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General said, "This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates."

He further added, "At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another." 

Meanwhile, population projections state that while it took the world population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years - until 2037 -  for it to reach 9 billion. This shows that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

The report also predicts 8.5 billion people by 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100.

