Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Don't have voter ID? Check list of other documents required to vote

Voting is all set to begin at 8 am on Saturday for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The voting will go on till 5 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Now, if you are eligible to vote but don't have a voted ID, fret not, as you can still vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 using other documents.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: List of documents required to vote without voted ID

Aadhaar card

Passport

Drivers’ license

PAN card

Service identity cards with photos for employees of Central and State governments

PSUs and Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photos issued by banks or post offices

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

MGNREGA job card

Health insurance smart cards issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards for MPs, MLAs, and MLCs

Over the years, Himachal Pradesh has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress. This election too, the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance in both state and centre and its vision for the state, while, the Congress is laying its confidence on anti-incumbency and on some of its electoral promises.

New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also looking to leave a mark on the state as they are contesting for all 68 seats.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates.