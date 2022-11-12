Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for 68 seats begins, 412 candidates in fray

Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has begun from 8 am Saturday. The voting will go on till 5 pm today. The hill state has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance in both state and centre and its vision for the state, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and on some of its electoral promises. The new entrant, Aam Adami Party (AAP), too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.
The key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested the seat last time also.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. The voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and show it at the polling booth.
According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
State Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh cast their votes.
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son party MLA Vikramaditya Singh cast their votes for HimachalPradeshElections, in Rampur, Shimla.
World’s highest polling station in Tashigang
Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti has the world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft and 52 registered voters. It is set to retain its record of 100 percent voter turnout in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election
Tashigang LahaulSpiti , has world's highest polling station at 15,256 ft 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100 voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens disabled voters.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency for AssemblyElections2022 visuals from polling station 44 in Mandi
Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully, he said.
People cast their votes in Shimla for the Himachal Pradesh Elections.
Himachal Pradesh People cast their votes in Shimla for the AssemblyElections2022
Voting should be taken more as a responsibility; today's generation takes it very lightly. There should be more progress & more facilities should be given in rural areas, said a voter
As voting begins for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022, voters cast their vote at a polling station in Samirpur, Hamirpur.
Voting for HimachalPradeshElection2022 has begun. Visuals from a polling station in Samirpur, Hamirpur. AssemblyElections2022
Voting for 68 Assembly constituencies has begun in Himachal Pradesh from 8 am Saturday and will continue till 5 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested voters across Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022
412 candidates in the fray
Around 56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates. The elections will decide the fates of CM Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.
Other parties contesting Himachal polls
Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.
Key candidates
Chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti are among the key candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
Preparations begin for polling for the Himachal Pradesh elections today, visuals from a booth in Hamirpur.
Preparations begin for polling for the Himachal Pradesh state elections, visuals from a booth in Hamirpur
7,881 polling stations
A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for today's polls. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas.
2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections result
In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get 21 seats.
Security arrangement
67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.
Key constituencies