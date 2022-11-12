Search icon
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for 68 seats begins, 412 candidates in fray

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for polling in the 68 Assembly seats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has begun from 8 am Saturday. The voting will go on till 5 pm today. The hill state has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance in both state and centre and its vision for the state, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and on some of its electoral promises. The new entrant, Aam Adami Party (AAP), too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

The key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested the seat last time also.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. The voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and show it at the polling booth.

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. 

LIVE Blog
12 Nov 2022
09:38 AM

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh cast their votes.

 

09:24 AM

World’s highest polling station in Tashigang

Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti has the world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft and 52 registered voters. It is set to retain its record of 100 percent voter turnout in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election

 

08:51 AM

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency.

 

08:21 AM

People cast their votes in Shimla for the Himachal Pradesh Elections.

 

08:14 AM

As voting begins for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022, voters cast their vote at a polling station in Samirpur, Hamirpur.

 

07:59 AM

Voting for 68 Assembly constituencies has begun in Himachal Pradesh from 8 am Saturday and will continue till 5 pm.

07:57 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested voters across Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.

 

07:08 AM

412 candidates in the fray

Around 56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates. The elections will decide the fates of CM Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

06:44 AM

Other parties contesting Himachal polls

Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

06:33 AM

Key candidates

Chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti are among the key candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. 

06:27 AM

Preparations begin for polling for the Himachal Pradesh elections today, visuals from a booth in Hamirpur.

 

06:23 AM

7,881 polling stations

A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for today's polls. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas.

06:21 AM

2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections result

In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get 21 seats. 

06:20 AM

Security arrangement

67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. 

06:17 AM

Key constituencies

  • Seraj
  • Haroli
  • Nadaun
  • Shimla Rural
  • Darang
