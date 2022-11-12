Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for 68 seats begins, 412 candidates in fray

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for 68 seats to begin at 8 am, 412 candidates in fray

Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has begun from 8 am Saturday. The voting will go on till 5 pm today. The hill state has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance in both state and centre and its vision for the state, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and on some of its electoral promises. The new entrant, Aam Adami Party (AAP), too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

The key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested the seat last time also.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. The voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and show it at the polling booth.

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.