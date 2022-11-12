HP Assembly Polls 2022: Over 55 lakh voters to cast ballots today, check polling timings, schedule, candidates here

On November 12, voting for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin. 55,92,828 voters will vote for 412 candidates, with 27,37,845 women, 28,54,945 males, and 38 third-gender voters, according to the Election Commission. This time, there are 24 female contenders in total. On December 8, the 68-seat Assembly election results will be announced.

Himachal Election 2022: Polling timings

Voting will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Himachal Election 2022: Voting stations set-up

The Election Commission reports that a total of 7,881 polling places have been set up for today's elections. The Kangra district has the most voting stations (1,625), while Lahaul-Spiti has the fewest (92). There are 646 polling places in cities and 7,235 polling places in rural areas. Additionally, three additional voting places will be established in Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath), and Dhillon (Kasauli).

Himachal Election 2022: Security arragements

In addition, 50,000 government workers have been assigned to poll duty. 67 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), totaling 6,700 soldiers, and 15 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been sent to hold free and fair Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 25,000 police officers are also deployed around the state, along with 800-person squads from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF).

Himachal Election 2022: Major parties

Up until now, the BJP and Congress have engaged in a political battle in Himachal Pradesh. But this time, Aam Adami Party has also joined the contest. Along with these three parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party(RDP) are also running in the elections.

All 68 seats are up for election, with the BJP, Congress, and AAP running, while the CPIM is running on 11, CPI 1, BSP 53, and RDP 29.

Himachal Election 2022: Key constituencies

In Seraj, Jai Ram Thakur for BJP, Chetram Thakur for Congress and Gita Nand Thakur for AAP

In Haroli, Ramkumar for BJP, Mukesh Agnihotri for Congress and Ravinder Pal Singh Mann for AAP

In Shimla Rural, Ravi Mehta for BJP, Vikramaditya Singh for Congress and Prem Thakur for AAP

In Mandi, Anil Sharma for BJP, Champa Thakur for Congress and Shyam Lal for AAP

In Hamirpur, Narinder Thakur for BJP, Pushpendra Verma for Congress and Shushil Kumar Surroch for AAP.

(With inputs from PTI)