World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

Headlines

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Meet IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, her rank was...

Meet Aslam Khan, the multi-talented actor who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

10 must watch films of Naseeruddin Shah 

Benefits of putting feet in hot water

7 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

HomeWorld

World

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

In June this year, a white colossal cow was sold for the highest price ever recorded in an auction in Brazil. The Nelore breed cow was sold at Rs 35 crore, making it the most expensive cow in the whole world. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In June this year, a white colossal cow was sold for the highest price ever recorded in an auction in Brazil. The Nelore breed cow was sold at Rs 35 crore, making it the most expensive cow in the whole world. 

What is special about the Nelore breed cow?

The Nellore breed cow is known for its production of marbled beef. This breed has distinct characteristics such as bright white fur and a hump over its shoulders. 

As per the Oklahoma State University, the Nelore breed cow has a high tolerance to high temperature because of its loose and droopy skin. Additionally, this breed has twice as many sweat glands in comparison to European cows. 

Nelore breed cows' India connection

The Nelore breed of cows originated in India's Nelore district, Andhra Pradesh. It has become quite popular in Brazil due to its ability to thrive on lower-quality feed with its efficient metabolism. 

Half ownership of the same cow had already been sold in 2022, for around 800,000 dollars (Rs 6 crore), which was record-breaking in itself at the time.

Read: Singapore's passport becomes most powerful, check India's position; countries that allow visa-free entry to India

One-third owner of the 4-and-a-half-year-old Nelore breed named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis was sold at 6.99 million reals, which is 1.44 million dollars (11 crore). The total value of the cow was placed at a staggering 4.3 million dollars (Rs 35 crore), as per newsweek. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE