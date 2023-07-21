World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

In June this year, a white colossal cow was sold for the highest price ever recorded in an auction in Brazil. The Nelore breed cow was sold at Rs 35 crore, making it the most expensive cow in the whole world.

What is special about the Nelore breed cow?

The Nellore breed cow is known for its production of marbled beef. This breed has distinct characteristics such as bright white fur and a hump over its shoulders.

As per the Oklahoma State University, the Nelore breed cow has a high tolerance to high temperature because of its loose and droopy skin. Additionally, this breed has twice as many sweat glands in comparison to European cows.

Nelore breed cows' India connection

The Nelore breed of cows originated in India's Nelore district, Andhra Pradesh. It has become quite popular in Brazil due to its ability to thrive on lower-quality feed with its efficient metabolism.

Half ownership of the same cow had already been sold in 2022, for around 800,000 dollars (Rs 6 crore), which was record-breaking in itself at the time.

One-third owner of the 4-and-a-half-year-old Nelore breed named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis was sold at 6.99 million reals, which is 1.44 million dollars (11 crore). The total value of the cow was placed at a staggering 4.3 million dollars (Rs 35 crore), as per newsweek.