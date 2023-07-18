Singapore's passport becomes most powerful, check India's position; countries that allow visa-free entry to India

Singapore has become the most powerful passport in the world. India's position improves by 5

Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport. A Singapore passport now allows visa-free entry to 192 destinations all over the world according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Japan held the top place for the past five years. Now Japan has come down to third place with the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell.

The US passport which was once at the top rank nearly a decade ago, now stands at the eighth place. As per the Henley Passport Index, Singapore is at the top, followed by Germany, Italy, and Spain all with access to entre 190 destinations without a visa.

Afghanistan stands at the bottom ranking with its passport having access for visit to 27 destinations without a visa. Singapore is a magnet of wealth and granted citizenship to nearly 23,100 people in the past year. The UAE passport has climbed three places from last year and has taken the place of the 12th most powerful passport in the world. Those who hold an Emirati passport can now visit 179 destinations visa-free.

According to the recent Henley Passport Index, India has come up on the list. The Indian passport has improved by five places and is now at the 80th place. Holders of Indian passports can visit 57 destinations visa-free. Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visas on arrival in countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Rwanda.

On the other hand, Indian citizens need visas to enter 177 destinations all over the world including China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

