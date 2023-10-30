Who was Shani Louk, German woman paraded naked, beaten to death by Hamas terrorists in viral video?

Shani had gone to the music festival, which was one of the first places that Hamas militants allegedly attacked. The footage of Shani being taken prisoner by Hamas militants and being driven through the streets in the back of a pickup truck went viral.

Shani Louk, a German woman, and tattoo artist, who was thought to have been abducted and publicly displayed by Hamas terrorists after the attack on Israel on October 7 has been located and identified.

The mother of German citizen Shani Louk claims to have learned of her daughter's passing via the Israeli military. Louk was present at the Tribe of Supernova music festival in Israel, which was attacked by Hamas.

"Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing", the Israeli government said in a tweet.

Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, her first cousin, reported her missing. "It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family," she had said, expressing hope for positive news.

Shani had gone to the music festival, which was one of the first places that Hamas militants allegedly attacked. The footage of the 23-year-old woman being taken prisoner by Hamas militants and being driven through the streets in the back of a pickup truck went viral.

German newspaper DW claims that Ms Louk was attempting to escape when she was apprehended by Hamas operatives. She was then taken to Gaza, where she was seen on camera being beaten.

According to Shani's family, they learned from her bank statement that her credit card was used in Gaza, raising the possibility that she was robbed.

Shani’s mother expressed her belief that her daughter was still alive after the attack on Israel. She claimed in a video message that she learned her daughter was still alive in a Hamas hospital from a family friend in the Gaza Strip.

“We now have information that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical. And we ask...no, we demand the German government to act quickly," Ricarda said in the video.

On October 7, Hamas launched a multipronged onslaught on Israel that resulted in 1,400 deaths and 230 kidnappings. Israel bombed Gaza Strip facilities in reprisal, killing approximately 8,000 people thus far, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.