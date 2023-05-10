Who is Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed PTI chief Imran Khan? How is she involved in Pakistan Al Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi (Photo - Twitter)

The arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has kicked up a massive protest in the country, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters storming the streets of Pakistan. In the midst of this, Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has also landed in a controversy.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of Imran Khan, and the two got married just six months before Khan assumed office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Bushra Bibi’s marriage with Imran Khan is her second marriage, and she was married to her first husband Khawar Maneka till 2017.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had known each other since 2015, and both are spiritual followers of Baba Farid. Since Bibi comes from the land of Baba Farid’s shrine, the two bonded over their spiritual inclination and struck up a relationship, eventually getting married in 2018.

Who is Bushra Bibi, third wife of Imran Khan?

Bushra Bibi hails from a politically influential family in central Punjab and was the former First Spouse of Pakistan, being married to PTI chief and former PM Imran Khan. Bibi’s sister was a member of Imran Khan’s political party PTI, and the two met through her.

Bushra Bibi struck up a relationship with Imran Khan while she was still married to her first husband, eventually getting a divorce and marrying the former Pakistan PM. Bushra Bibi has also been named as one of the prime accused in the Al Qadir Trust case in Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi is currently an accused in both the high profile cases pertaining to Imran Khan – the Al Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana gift case.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been accused of obtaining crores of rupees and a massive amount of land, which was returned to the UK by the former PTI government. She has also been accused in the Toshakhana gift case, where Imran and his wife reportedly kept some expensive gifts to the country without authorization.

READ | DNA Special: What led to the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan?