DNA Special: What led to the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Since the arrest of former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, protests have erupted across the country. But the maximum anger of Imran's supporters is visible against the Pakistani Army. There have been attempts to attack the army and many bases related to it.

Imran has been arrested under section 9 of the National Accountability Bureau Act (NAB) which is the anti-corruption law of Pakistan. He is accused of embezzling funds from the Al Qadir University Project Trust.

Imran along with his wife Bushra Bibi had formed 'Al Qadir University Project Trust'. The purpose of forming this trust was to help good education to the people of Pakistan. A lot of money was received in the form of donations from the country and abroad.

This trust got about Rs 18 crore rupees. Imran is accused of rigging the account of the money received by the trust. The allegation is that Imran had officially revealed the amount of donation just Rs 85 lakhs.

The strained relations with the Pakistan Army have put Imran Khan in trouble. The Army knew that Imran's popularity has increased in the recent past. That is why they wanted to arrest him at any cost. Imran has directly confronted the ISI and the Pakistani Army several times.

Khan`s arrest came a day after the military warned him against making 'baseless allegations' after he again accused a senior army officer of plotting to kill him.

