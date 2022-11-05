‘We will recover our land from India..’, says former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli while launching election campaign

Former prime minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has scowled at the prospect of his party taking back power in the legislative elections on November 20 and regaining the Indian-claimed Himalayan territory. In the far west of Nepal, close to the border with India, in the Darchula area, Oli made this statement when launching his party's statewide election campaign. It is also important to remember that the Nepalese government published a contested map during Oli's two-year administration, designating Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as its territory. India had vehemently objected to this.

Nepal will hold parliamentary elections on that date. The peak of the election campaign has been achieved. The Communist Party of Nepal's leader and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli took part in the election campaign in the western Nepali district of Darchula.

He said, "If our party wins this election and comes to power, we will recover and bring back our Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas occupied by India in the Himalayas. Our party is committed to protecting the country. We will not give up even an inch of land of our nation."

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that efforts are on to bring back Nepal's encroached lands on the basis of diplomatic initiatives and mutual relations. Deuba made the remarks while launching his election campaign in his home district of Dadeldhura in far west Nepal.

His statement came after Oli's remarks. Addressing the election campaign, Deuba said the issues of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura and other areas would be resolved through diplomatic initiatives. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai has asked Oli not to make national integrity an agenda for elections.

Dr. Baburam Bhattaria tweeted, "No one should use the issue of national unity for an election. No party or person should use the border areas of the country for electoral gain."

Relations between India and Nepal have always been friendly. However, there was a little rift in the two nations' ties after Sharma Oli was elected prime minister of Nepal. On May 8, 2020, Uttarakhand's road connecting Libulek and Dharchula had its official opening from Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Since then, the Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura regions have been claimed by the Nepalese government as being under Indian occupation.