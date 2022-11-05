Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress releases its manifesto, promises free power and employment to youth (photo: Twitter/INCHimachal)

The Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The grand old party has promised to revive the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

In the manifesto titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum‘, the party has also promised one lakh government jobs if they come to power in the state. Check Congress's 10 poll guarantees in Himachal Pradesh:

Old pension scheme will be revived. Employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth. Himachal's women will receive a compensation of Rs 1,500 per month. 300 units of free electricity in Himachal Pradesh A start-up fund of Rs 680 crore for the youth Four English medium schools will open in every legislative assembly region of Himachal. Free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics. Cow dung cakes will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram. Gardeners will decide the price of fruits Buying 10 litre of milk every day from cattle owners

The manifesto was released in Shimla in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.

"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said. The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state. Voting in Himachal will take place on November 12. Ther result will be announced on December 8.