Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress releases its manifesto, promises free power and employment to youth

The Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The grand old party has promised to revive the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.
In the manifesto titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum‘, the party has also promised one lakh government jobs if they come to power in the state. Check Congress's 10 poll guarantees in Himachal Pradesh:
The manifesto was released in Shimla in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.
Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.
"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said. The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state. Voting in Himachal will take place on November 12. Ther result will be announced on December 8.