WATCH: German man sets Guinness World Record for biggest wave surfed ever

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner Tuesday received a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed in the world.

Though Sebastian surfed the wave on October 29, 2020, it took almost 18 months for the official Guinness World Record verification to happen.

Steudtner, three-time winner of the World Surf League’s Big Wave Award, broke the record by surfing a 26.2 meter (85.9 feet) high wave at the Praia do Norte beach in Nazaré in Portugal.

With this, he broke the previous record held by Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa, who surfed a 24.4 meters (80 feet) high wave on November 8, 2017.

Steudtner was presented with a certificate by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator at a ceremony in the grounds of the lighthouse which overlooks the famed Praia do Norte break.

Steudtner also shared the footage of him surfing the massive wave on Instagram and wrote, “We define the possible This wave has officially been named a WORLD RECORD! I’m really proud of this achievement and of my whole team’s performance. It was my dream since I was a kid to become a surfer and I’ve always stayed true to that..I hope my journey and this world record will inspire lots of others to chase their dreams as well! @guinnessworldrecords @wsl #stayready #readyfornazare #bigwavesurfing #worldrecord”.

