Viral video: Elephant slaps girl as she tries to click its photo

A video is going viral on social media wherein an African elephant can be seen smacking a girl right in the face with its trunk when she tried to a photo of it.
Though elephants are extremely social and friendly with humans, but in this instance, the jumbo got a little agitated as the girl tried to take a picture.
READ | Viral video: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger as he teases it through cage
In the video, a group of people standing outside an elephant enclosure can be seen, with some of them trying to touch its trunk.
The elephant seems really calm until a girl takes out her smartphone and clicks a picture of the elephant. Subsequently, the elephant turns aggressive and attacks the girl with its trunk.
Watch the viral video here:
Fact Elephants don’t give a sht about your Wordle score. FailArmy
nature funny fail elephant pic.twitter.com/NHSqqcDpcD — FailArmy (@failarmy) May 22, 2022
READ | ‘Woke up in Bangalore today’: As heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, netizens spark memefest on Twitter