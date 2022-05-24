Viral video: Elephant slaps girl as she tries to click its photo

Screengrab from the viral video

A video is going viral on social media wherein an African elephant can be seen smacking a girl right in the face with its trunk when she tried to a photo of it.

Though elephants are extremely social and friendly with humans, but in this instance, the jumbo got a little agitated as the girl tried to take a picture.

In the video, a group of people standing outside an elephant enclosure can be seen, with some of them trying to touch its trunk.

The elephant seems really calm until a girl takes out her smartphone and clicks a picture of the elephant. Subsequently, the elephant turns aggressive and attacks the girl with its trunk.

Watch the viral video here:

