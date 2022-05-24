Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Elephant slaps girl as she tries to click its photo

In the viral video, a group of people standing outside an elephant enclosure can be seen, with some of them trying to touch its trunk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Viral video: Elephant slaps girl as she tries to click its photo
Screengrab from the viral video

A video is going viral on social media wherein an African elephant can be seen smacking a girl right in the face with its trunk when she tried to a photo of it.

Though elephants are extremely social and friendly with humans, but in this instance, the jumbo got a little agitated as the girl tried to take a picture.

READ | Viral video: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger as he teases it through cage

In the video, a group of people standing outside an elephant enclosure can be seen, with some of them trying to touch its trunk.

The elephant seems really calm until a girl takes out her smartphone and clicks a picture of the elephant. Subsequently, the elephant turns aggressive and attacks the girl with its trunk.

Watch the viral video here:  

 

READ | ‘Woke up in Bangalore today’: As heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, netizens spark memefest on Twitter

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.