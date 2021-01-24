Virtual Davos summit 2021 to begin from today, PM Modi, Xi Jinping among listed speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address on Thursday.

The six-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to begin from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in the event.

The WEF said there would be 15 special addresses from G20 heads of state and government and international organisations during the summit from January 24-29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address on Thursday.

The event will see more than 1,000 global leaders, including heads of state and government, CEOs and chairmen of big companies discuss economic, environmental, social and technological challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WEF's Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event that took place before almost the entire world got locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top speakers from India

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and business leaders such as Anand Mahindra, Salil Parekh would be among other speakers from India.

Other major speakers would include Christine Lagarde, and Bill Gates, Punit Renjen of Deloitte, Brian T Moynihan of Bank of America, Al Gore, Ishaan Tharoor, Mark Carney, Angel Gurria of OECD, Ajay Banga, K T Rama Rao, Masayoshi Son of Softbank and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of WHO.

Davos summit schedule

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a special address on Monday. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address a session.

On Tuesday, the speakers would include South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in, Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are among the listed speakers for Wednesday.

On Thursday, in addition to Modi, Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will speak on Friday, the last day of the summit.

List of participants

The list of registered participants also includes union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ravi Ruia, Rishad Premji, Pawan Munjal, Rajan Mittal, Sunil Mittal, Ajay Khanna, Ajit Gulabchand, Hari S Bhartia and Sanjiv Bajaj.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Tata Steel CEO T Narendran and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon are also among registered participants.

WEF, the Geneva-based organisation, is hosting the online event, named 'Davos Agenda' around the same time it hosts its yearly congregation of the rich and powerful of the world.

The 'Davos Agenda' will also mark the launch of WEF's "Great Reset Initiative" and begin the preparation of the special Annual Meeting in the spring.

While the WEF annual meeting for 2021 will be held during May 13-16 in Singapore, the high-profile summit will return to Davos in 2022.