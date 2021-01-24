Virtual Davos summit 2021 to begin from today, PM Modi, Xi Jinping among listed speakers

Headlines

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Meet actress who quit acting after marriage, worked with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, Sunny Deol, her husband is...

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Causes, prevention, and lifestyle strategies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Indian batsmen with most runs against Australia in ODIs

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

Current ICC rankings for all formats (Test, T20Is and ODIs)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

HomeWorld

World

Virtual Davos summit 2021 to begin from today, PM Modi, Xi Jinping among listed speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2021, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The six-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to begin from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in the event.

The WEF said there would be 15 special addresses from G20 heads of state and government and international organisations during the summit from January 24-29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address on Thursday.

The event will see more than 1,000 global leaders, including heads of state and government, CEOs and chairmen of big companies discuss economic, environmental, social and technological challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WEF's Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event that took place before almost the entire world got locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top speakers from India

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and business leaders such as Anand Mahindra, Salil Parekh would be among other speakers from India.

Other major speakers would include Christine Lagarde, and Bill Gates, Punit Renjen of Deloitte, Brian T Moynihan of Bank of America, Al Gore, Ishaan Tharoor, Mark Carney, Angel Gurria of OECD, Ajay Banga, K T Rama Rao, Masayoshi Son of Softbank and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of WHO.

Davos summit schedule

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a special address on Monday. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address a session.

On Tuesday, the speakers would include South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in, Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are among the listed speakers for Wednesday.

On Thursday, in addition to Modi, Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will speak on Friday, the last day of the summit.

List of participants

The list of registered participants also includes union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ravi Ruia, Rishad Premji, Pawan Munjal, Rajan Mittal, Sunil Mittal, Ajay Khanna, Ajit Gulabchand, Hari S Bhartia and Sanjiv Bajaj.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Tata Steel CEO T Narendran and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon are also among registered participants.

WEF, the Geneva-based organisation, is hosting the online event, named 'Davos Agenda' around the same time it hosts its yearly congregation of the rich and powerful of the world.

The 'Davos Agenda' will also mark the launch of WEF's "Great Reset Initiative" and begin the preparation of the special Annual Meeting in the spring.

While the WEF annual meeting for 2021 will be held during May 13-16 in Singapore, the high-profile summit will return to Davos in 2022.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet IIT graduate, who quit high-paying corporate job to become saint at 28 due to...

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Women's Reservation Bill to come into effect after next delimitation exercise; details here

From AP Dhillon to Shubh, Punjabi singers who found themselves in middle of Khalistan controversy

Noida: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate UP International Trade Show today

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE