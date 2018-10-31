Headlines

US slams Pakistan removing ban on JuD, FIF

US expresses deep concerns.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 12:58 AM IST

 The US on Tuesday said the recent removal of the ban on Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation runs counter to Pakistan's commitment to the FATF and would jeopardise the country's ability to meet its commitments to fight terrorism under the UN Security Council resolution.

Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed's JuD and FIF are no longer on the list of banned outfits in Pakistan as the ordinance that proscribed them under a UN resolution has lapsed and the new Imran Khan-led government did not extend it, a media report said last week. "The expiration of the ban on JuD and FIF runs counter to Pakistan's commitment to work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to address weaknesses in its counter-terrorism financing regime," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson was responding to a question on the recent lapse of the ordinance that led to lifting of the ban on the two outfits.  As we have said before, the United States is deeply concerned that this development will jeopardise Pakistan's ability to meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 to freeze and prevent the raising and moving of funds belonging to or associated with UN-designated terrorist groups," the spokesperson said.

The development underscores the importance of Pakistan "urgently enacting legislation that formally proscribes" both JuD and FIF, the spokesperson said. India has been pushing Pakistan to bring to justice the planners of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed is the co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was responsible for the attacks in which 166 people were killed.

