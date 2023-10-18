Headlines

US President Biden lands in Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

President Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington.

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

US President Joe Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiralling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

President Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden's only stop is Tel Aviv, where he's expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attacks on October 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

 

