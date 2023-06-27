US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch | File Photo

In a big victory for the Indian community in New York City, the authorities have decided to add Diwali as a school holiday in the holiday calendar from this year. Authorities announced that the festival of lights will now be a school holiday in New York.

The State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill to make Diwali a Public School holiday, NYC mayor Eric Adams revealed.

“This is a victory, not only from the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it's a victory for New York,” the mayor said.

But while Diwali will feature as a public school holiday from this year, students and teachers will not be getting an additional day off in 2023. This is because the Diwali date for 2023 is November 12, which is already a holiday due to it being a Sunday.

(Inputs from PTI, AP)