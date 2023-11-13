Headlines

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: At least 40 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

9 times Sushant Singh Rajput inspired with powerful messages

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

HomeWorld

World

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

The United States has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The United States carried out two air strikes in Syria against Iran and its aligned groups on Sunday, the Pentagon said, in the latest response to a series of attacks against American forces in Syria and in Iraq. 

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted a training facility near the city of Albu Kamal and a safe house near the city of Mayadeen. He said President Joe Biden ordered the strikes.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Austin said in a statement. 

Local sources also said the strikes targeted a camp run by pro-Iranian militias in an area west of Albu Kamal, in Deir al Zor province. The other strike was near a bridge close to the city of Mayadeen, near the Iraqi border and a stronghold of pro-Iranian militias, the sources said.

The strike is the third since October 26 as the United States attempts to quell wave after wave of drone and rocket attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, triggered by the Israel-Hamas war. 

Iran and its supporters say the United States shares responsibility for Israel's declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which Iran also backs.

US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces in recent weeks. At least 45 US troops have suffered traumatic brain injuries or minor wounds. The United States has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE