Unique Reci-pee? French baker collects women's urine from public toilets for popular 'Goldilocks bread'; here's why

In what might come off as apparently bizarre, a French baker has been collecting women's urine from public toilets across the 14th Arrondissement of Paris to bake the widely popular “Boucle d’Or” or the 'Goldilocks' bread. However, it's not as gross as it sounds (or is it?) because the Louise Raget, also an engineer and a self-attested 'ecofeminist' in addition to being a baker, stands by her claim that the urine is a 'wonderful fertilizer'.

Raguet said she dilutes the urine at least 20 times before using it to fertilize the bread.

What's the science behind this, you ask? Answering the question, Raget has said that urine has nitrogen, potassium, and many other nutrients that plants extract from the soil, making it a 'wonderful fertilizer'. In an interview with the New York Post, the baker said, "It’s a neglected liquid, usually dismissed as a waste. It should be treated as a gold mine!"

Raget hopes to break taboos over excrement and create a sustainable food cycle. This is also part of her 'ecofeminism', where she uses natural and eco-friendly products to sustainable use and empower women in the process.

According to a recent French Urban Planning Agency study, it is possible to create daily around 29 million loaves of urine-utilizing pastries. It could save farmers around 703 tons of nitrogen used in artificial fertilizers each day, the study added.