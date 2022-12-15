UN removes Iran from women's rights body amid anti-hijab protests, India abstains vote

File Photo

After Tehran's crackdown on demonstrations over the murder of a young lady in detention, the United States proposed that Iran be expelled from a United Nations women's organisation for practises detrimental to the rights of women and girls.

United States-drafted resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term" was approved by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of 54 members.

The final tally was 29 in favour, 8 against (including Russia and China), and 16 abstentions.

Since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the hands of the morality police, who enforce stringent clothing restrictions, the religious authorities of Iran have faced the largest demonstrations in years.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, has said that booting Iran out of the body would be beneficial. The commission's 45 members get together once a year in March to discuss ways to advance gender parity and women's empowerment.

Before the vote, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani blasted the United States for its "illegal" manoeuvre and characterised the United States as a "bully."

The Palestinians, along with Iran and 17 other governments, sent a letter to the ECOSOC on Monday urging members to vote no in order to prevent the "new trend for ousting sovereign and rightfully-elected States from any given body of the international system, if ever considered to be inconvenient."

Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the United Nations, claimed that some nations that publicly backed Iran's withdrawal were privately concerned about setting a precedent for exclusion.

On Monday, the Islamic Republic publicly executed a man who, according to state television, had been convicted of murdering two members of the security forces. This was the country's second execution in less than a week of individuals who had been participating in demonstrations.

Raging Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets in protest, turning the rallies into a popular insurrection that poses one of the gravest legitimacy threats to the Shi'ite religious leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The government of Iran has blamed the turmoil on its foreign foes and their agents.

(With inputs from Reuters)