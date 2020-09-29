When Prime Minister apologised for getting latest COVID-19 guidelines wrong

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and said he “misspoke” after wrongly suggesting the “rule of six” limiting public gatherings does not apply outdoors in north-east England, adding to confusion about the latest COVID-19 lockdown rules that affects nearly two million people and comes into force at midnight.

"In the North East and other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities - but it's six in a home, six in hospitality but, as I understand it, not six outside," he said.

On Twitter, Johnson later apologised and clarified, "Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside."

His remarks came after skills minister, Gillian Keegan, was unable to answer the question of whether households in north-east England would be able to meet in a pub or restaurant garden. Johnson said people should follow local guidance and urged them to use their common sense.

He went on to talk about the rule of six.

The Department of Health and Social Care has not yet published details of the new restrictions imposed in the north-east.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, said as quoted by Guardian: “For the prime minister to not understand his own rules is grossly incompetent. These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight. The government needs to get a grip.”

A series of new measures for England came into force on Monday, including a ban on mass singing in pubs, £1,000 fines for falsely reporting that someone must quarantine, and a £4,000 fine for those deemed “reckless”.