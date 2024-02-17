Twitter
UK government summons Russian embassy after Putin-critic Navalny's death, holds authorities responsible

United Kingdom government has summoned the Russian Embassy to clearly state that they hold the Russian authorities 'fully responsible for his death.'

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the United Kingdom (UK) government has summoned the Russian Embassy to clearly state that they hold the Russian authorities 'fully responsible for his death.' 

"The UK government has summoned the Russian Embassy to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible," it said in a statement on Friday. 

A spokesperson of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) expressed support to the family, friends, colleagues, and supporters of Navalny, adding that he has dedicated his life to exposing the corruption of the Russian system.

"Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to exposing the corruption of the Russian system, calling for free and open politics, and holding the Kremlin to account," he said. 

"We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues, and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," the spokesperson added. 

He further noted that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat, imprisoned him on fabricated charges, poisoned him with a banned nerve agent, and further sent him to an Arctic penal colony. 

"The Russian authorities saw Mr Navalny as a threat. Many Russian citizens felt he gave them a voice. In recent years, the authorities imprisoned him on fabricated charges, poisoned him with a banned nerve agent, and sent him to an Arctic penal colony," the spokesperson said. 

The FCDO spokesperson further emphasised that no one should doubt the 'brutal nature of the Russian system' and that his death should be investigated fully and transparently. Praising the Putin critic Navalny, the spokesperson said, "Mr Navalny was a man of great courage and iron will. Even from his prison cell, he continued to speak up for the rights of the Russian people." 

He further stressed that Navalny's dedication to human rights and exposing corruption was an inspiration to millions. "The ideals for which he stood and died will live forever," the spokesperson added. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing state media. 

The death of the jailed Russian opposition leader, 47, has been reported by state media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence. Al Jazeera cited a statement put out by state media quoting the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region which said that Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately.'

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, urged the international community to fight against Putin's 'horrific' regime after her husband's death on Friday. Before his arrest, Navalny campaigned against corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests. 

He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony Number 6 for alleged minor infractions.

A court extended Navalny's sentence to 19 years on 'extremism' charges and ruled that he be moved to a more secure, harsher prison. Notably, Navalny had, time and again, rejected all charges against him as politically motivated. Moreover, world leaders are reacting and criticising the death of Putin critic Navalny.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that free spirits are sent to the Gulag and condemned to death in today's Russia, CNN reported. He paid tribute to the memory of Navalny and his dedication and courage.

In a post on X, Macron stated, "In today's Russia, free spirits are sent to the Gulag and condemned to death. Anger and indignation. I pay tribute to the memory of Alexei Navalny, his dedication, and his courage. My thoughts go out to his family, loved ones, and to the Russian people." 

US President Joe Biden said that he is 'outraged' by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death.

Meanwhile, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen condoled the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

